Romanians Returning Home Kept Beer Consumption from Dropping in 2020

Romanians Returning Home Kept Beer Consumption from Dropping in 2020. The beer industry, put at more than EUR1 billion a year and a consumption of 85 liters per capita a year, was less hurt in Romania than in other countries in 2020 because the decline in on-premise consumption was offset by the return of more than 1.5 million Romanians to their home (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]