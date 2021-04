RO unicorn UiPath targets USD 26 bln under planned USD 1 bln IPO

RO unicorn UiPath targets USD 26 bln under planned USD 1 bln IPO. Romania-born, New York-based startup turned unicorn UiPath, which automates repetitive work by Robotic Process Automation (RPA), is targeting a valuation of nearly USD 26 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange, Reuters reported citing documents filed by the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]