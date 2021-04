Romanian PM takes over as interim health minister, revokes recently-introduced quarantine criteria

Romanian PM takes over as interim health minister, revokes recently-introduced quarantine criteria. Prime minister Florin Cîţu has taken over as interim health minister after deputy prime minister Dan Barna, the co-president of USR-PLUS alliance, declined the interim post. "I'm taking over as health minister until our coalition colleagues appoint a minister," Cîțu said. Yesterday, April 14, the (...)