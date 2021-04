Policolor Profit Doubles YoY To EUR2.4M In 2020

Policolor Profit Doubles YoY To EUR2.4M In 2020. Construction paint maker Policolor reported a profit of EUR2.4 million in 2020, more than double the EUR1 million level reported in 2019, despite the coronavirus pandemic, per the company’s latest financial report for 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]