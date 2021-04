Covid-19: Number of daily vaccinations exceeds 80,000 in Romania

Covid-19: Number of daily vaccinations exceeds 80,000 in Romania. Yesterday, April 14, 80,120 people received the vaccine against Covid-19, the committee coordinating the vaccination campaign (CNCAV) announced. It is the highest daily count so far. As more than 140 new vaccination centers opened this week, the vaccination capacity in the country can reach (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]