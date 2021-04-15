BCR survey on SME Invest: Entrepreneurs’ plans for 2021 include developing e-commerce strategy and online presence, investing in business expansion and marketing

BCR survey on SME Invest: Entrepreneurs’ plans for 2021 include developing e-commerce strategy and online presence, investing in business expansion and marketing. The most common problems entrepreneurs faced in 2020: declining orders, employee health fears and effective cost management Companies paid more attention to cost management and most frequently made cost cuts to raw materials, utilities and marketing Together with the presentation of this study, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]