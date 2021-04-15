Leo Burnett Bucharest and Telekom Romania Won Gold at 2021 ANDY Awards 2021

The Publicis Groupe Romania's agency is the only agency and Telekom Romania the only company from CEE to be recognized at the prestigious global awards this year. Leo Burnett Bucharest's "The Online Park" campaign created for Telekom Romania was awarded a Gold by the 2021 International ANDY Awards.