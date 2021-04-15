EIB confirms EUR 24 million support to strengthen research, education, and public health at Bucharest University of Medicine and Pharmacy and outlines Romania higher education investment scheme



Long-term EIB loan to enhance research and teaching at Romania’s leading medical school Second loan under the EUR 100 million EIB streamlined financing scheme for Romanian higher education New investments will contribute to upgrading medical research, creating skilled jobs and improving energy (...)