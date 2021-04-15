Romcab reports revenues worth 173 million EUR at the end of 2020, a 88% increase compared to the previous year

Romcab reports revenues worth 173 million EUR at the end of 2020, a 88% increase compared to the previous year. Sustained growth for 2021 Over 240 million EUR incomes for 2021, as opposed to 190 million EUR, specified in the judicial reorganization plan 62 million EUR incomes reported for T1 2021, representing an 70% increase compared to the similar period last year 23 million EUR financing following (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]