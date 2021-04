ROCA Investments Portfolio Valuation Reaches EUR42M, Double Versus End-2019 Level

ROCA Investments Portfolio Valuation Reaches EUR42M, Double Versus End-2019 Level. ROCA Investments, the investment division part of Impetum Group, had a return on investment (ROI) of 62% in 2020, reaching a portfolio valuation of EUR42 million. The results come after three years of activity and have doubled compared with the level of EUR22.3 million (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]