Libra Internet Bank Net Profit Plunges 67% YoY To RON38M In 2020. Libra Internet Bank on Thursday said it ended 2020 with a net profit of RON38 million, down 67% on the year, and the total operating income of RON341 million, up 3.73% on the year, per data aggregated by Ziarul Financiar from the bank’s annual financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]