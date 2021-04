Exhibition of painted eggs opens at Bucharest’s Peasant Museum

Exhibition of painted eggs opens at Bucharest’s Peasant Museum. An exhibition of painted eggs, decorated with motifs inspired from the icons painted on glass, opens today, April 15, at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant in Bucharest. The sixty ostrich eggs on display were painted by Mariana Andone-Rotaru, an archeologist, curator, and history (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]