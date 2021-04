PM Citu: Government to approve normative acts that cannot be postponed

PM Citu: Government to approve normative acts that cannot be postponed. Prime Minister Florin Citu states that in the Government meeting scheduled for Thursday, a series of draft normative acts will be adopted that cannot be postponed, mentioning among them a memorandum by which the Ministry of Health concludes a new order for the purchase of 4,260,269 optional (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]