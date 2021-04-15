PSD asks President Iohannis to leave the lethargy and quickly solve the Gov’t major crisis

PSD asks President Iohannis to leave the lethargy and quickly solve the Gov’t major crisis. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) says that president Klaus Iohannis must come out of his “several weeks’ lethargy” and “quickly” intervene publicly to solve the government’s “major” crisis. “The PSD asks the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, to leave the lethargy in which he has been for several (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]