Deloitte Romania assisted the Poland-headquartered private equity firm Innova Capital in the acquisition of the market leading consumer payments operator PayPoint Romania from the British group PayPoint, transaction which was completed on April 8, 2021. The 50 million euros agreement was signed (...)