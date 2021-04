PM Citu appoints Andrei Baciu acting Health Minister

PM Citu appoints Andrei Baciu acting Health Minister. Prime Minister Florin Citu has delegated his office duties as acting health minister to senior official with the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu, official sources have told AGERPRES. On Wednesday, Citu took over as acting health minister after he had previously dismissed health minister Vlad (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]