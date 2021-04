European Commission Approves EUR500M Romanian Aid Scheme For SMEs In Tourism, Accommodation, Services

European Commission Approves EUR500M Romanian Aid Scheme For SMEs In Tourism, Accommodation, Services. The European Commission on Thursday said it has approved a Romanian scheme worth EUR500 million (nearly RON2.437 billion) aimed at supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in the field of tourism, accommodation and food services, as well as travel agencies, against (...)