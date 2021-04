Ascendis Buys into .lumen, a Start-Up Developing Glasses for the Blind

Ascendis Buys into .lumen, a Start-Up Developing Glasses for the Blind. Ascendis, the leader of the local training and organizational development consultancy market, said Thursday it has invested in .lumen, a local start-up that designs, develops and produces systems to aid the blind using advanced AI and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]