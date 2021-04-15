ROCA Investments eyes bigger targets this yearROCA Investments, a holding company that provides capital and partnership solutions for consolidating and scaling up Romanian SMEs, aims to invest in larger companies and increase the ticket per transaction this year. The company targets companies that have the potential for accelerated growth (...)
Aggreko delivers 43MW CHP solution for power plant in western RomaniaAggreko, a leading global supplier of mobile and modular power, temperature control and energy services, has installed a new Combined Heat and Power (CHP) solution at the CET Arad Power Plant in western Romania. The solution will help increase efficiency and stability at the plant, a key (...)
Hidroelectrica seeks contractor to refurbish 349MW hydropower plantHidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer and the most valuable company in the Romanian state's portfolio, launched the public procurement procedure for the refurbishment works of the 349MW hydropower complex Raul-Mare Retezat on April 15. The project, estimated to cost EUR 76.9 (...)
Spanish contractor says 430MW power plant for Romgaz is nearly doneThe main contractor of the 430MW power plant ordered by Romanian gas company Romgaz (SNG), Spanish company Duro Felguera, claims that it has completed 94.4% of the works, Ziarul Financiar reported. The value of works completed so far amounts to EUR 247 million out of the total value of the (...)
RO Govt extends EUR 135 mln state aid to CE OlteniaRomania's Government passed, on April 15, an emergency ordinance (OUG) granting RON 664 million (EUR 135 mln) state aid to coal and power complex CE Oltenia. The state aid is "in line with the plan agreed with the European Commission," according to a press release from the Energy Ministry (...)
EC approves EUR 500 mln grant scheme for Romania's HoReCaThe European Commission (EC) announced on April 15 that it approved a Romanian scheme worth EUR 500 million (approximately RON 2.4 bln) to support companies operating in the field of tourism, accommodation, and food services, as well as travel agencies, in the context of the coronavirus (...)