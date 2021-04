Aggreko delivers 43MW CHP solution for power plant in western Romania

Aggreko, a leading global supplier of mobile and modular power, temperature control and energy services, has installed a new Combined Heat and Power (CHP) solution at the CET Arad Power Plant in western Romania. The solution will help increase efficiency and stability at the plant, a key