Hidroelectrica seeks contractor to refurbish 349MW hydropower plant

Hidroelectrica seeks contractor to refurbish 349MW hydropower plant. Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer and the most valuable company in the Romanian state's portfolio, launched the public procurement procedure for the refurbishment works of the 349MW hydropower complex Raul-Mare Retezat on April 15. The project, estimated to cost EUR 76.9 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]