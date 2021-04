Spanish contractor says 430MW power plant for Romgaz is nearly done

The main contractor of the 430MW power plant ordered by Romanian gas company Romgaz (SNG), Spanish company Duro Felguera, claims that it has completed 94.4% of the works, Ziarul Financiar reported. The value of works completed so far amounts to EUR 247 million out of the total value of the