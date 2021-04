RO Govt extends EUR 135 mln state aid to CE Oltenia

RO Govt extends EUR 135 mln state aid to CE Oltenia. Romania's Government passed, on April 15, an emergency ordinance (OUG) granting RON 664 million (EUR 135 mln) state aid to coal and power complex CE Oltenia. The state aid is "in line with the plan agreed with the European Commission," according to a press release from the Energy Ministry (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]