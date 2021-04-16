Romania's central bank: crypto-assets not yet a threat to country’s financial stability

Romania's central bank: crypto-assets not yet a threat to country’s financial stability. Romania's National Bank (BNR) notes the growing public interest in virtual currencies ("also known as cryptocurrencies") and warns that these remain "speculative assets, very volatile and extremely risky," which have a high potential to generate financial losses for investors. However, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]