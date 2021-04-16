Voiculescu: My tenure was 113 days, 113 days of tenure and clash of mentalities

Voiculescu: My tenure was 113 days, 113 days of tenure and clash of mentalities. Recently-dismissed Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu says his office tenure 113 days, "113 days of tenure and clash of mentalities." "My tenure ended two days ago, and that put an end to a series of 113 days, 113 days of tenure and 113 days, if you will, of clash of mentalities. I don't think it's anything new. And that's why many of us started doing politics, not just to change certain things, but to try to change bigger things, namely mentalities. Sooner or later that is what it is all about. I am here to tell you - and I have pondered what my approach should be - I would rather be as honest as possible and tell you that I am still afraid for the people of this country, for those who need help, for those who are seen by politicians purely as the electorate. I am afraid for the good people in the establishment, also those who have been waiting for a change for a long time, those who have seen reality in what has happened these days, namely that if you upset the establishment too much, then they will no longer need arguments to eliminate you," Voiculescu told a news conference at the Parliament House. He added that vulnerabilities at central and local institutions are "frightening" because they speak of the inability of coordinating a system to serve citizens. "These vulnerabilities are not personal, they do not belong to one minister or another, these vulnerabilities belong to a system. (...) I have taken over a collapsing ministry of health, to say the least. (...) The problem of the Romanian state with healthcare and any other field still remains the extremely limited capacity of its institutions," said Voiculescu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]