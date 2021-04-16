Draft law: Romanian employees can take a day off to get COVID-19 vaccine

Draft law: Romanian employees can take a day off to get COVID-19 vaccine. Romanian MPs Oana Toiu and Radu Molnar, representing the USR PLUS alliance, have filed a draft law offering Romanian employees the possibility to take a day off to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The legislative project is aimed at encouraging vaccination in Romania, according to a press release. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]