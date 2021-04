RO smartphone maker Allview sues Huawei over trademark rights

Romanian company Visual Fan, which sells gadgets under the Allview brand, sued the local subsidiary of Huawei, claiming that the Chinese company used its brand within the label ALL-VIEW DISPLAY and thus generated a fictitious association between the Allview brand and Huawei, likely to create (...)