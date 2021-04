Government approves order form for 4.2 million optional doses from Pfizer

Government approves order form for 4.2 million optional doses from Pfizer. The executive has adopted a memorandum for signing the fourth order form of vaccines against COVID-19, produced by the BioNTech/Pfizer company, for a quantity of 4.2 million optional doses, 300,000 of them reaching Romania in the second trimester of this year, the Prime Minister Florin Citu (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]