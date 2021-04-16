Ambassador Saranga: Many Jews in Romania contribute to State of Israel’s success

Ambassador Saranga: Many Jews in Romania contribute to State of Israel’s success. Israel’s ambassador to Romania, David Saranga, said on his country’s National Day on Thursday that many Jews in Romania – scientists, politicians, writers – contributed to the success of the State of Israel. “We are a country with multicultural genes, including Romanians. Many Jews in Romania (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]