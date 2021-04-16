ForMin Aurescu presents analysis on the future of the North-Atlantic Alliance and the transatlantic relationship at International Conference



Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu participated, on Thursday, in the opening of the first edition of "The European Union's External Relations and the Global Order" International Conference, by presenting an analysis on the future of the North-Atlantic Alliance and the transatlantic (...)