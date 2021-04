Agroland Agribusiness Closes Private Placement Of Shares Early, Attracts RON6M Financing

Agroland Agribusiness Closes Private Placement Of Shares Early, Attracts RON6M Financing. Agroland Agribusiness, part of Horia Cardos' Agroland Group, closed early, on April 15, a private placement of shares whereby the Offer was oversubscribed 15 times, up to a total RON90 million.