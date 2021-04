Profi Seeks to Double Market Share to Almost 24% by 2024

Profi Seeks to Double Market Share to Almost 24% by 2024. Retailer Profi held by buyout investor Mid Europa Partners, seeks to expand to 2,500 stores by 2024, as well as attain RON20.5 billion sales and 23.9% market share, a report of the company shows. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]