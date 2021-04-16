Voiculescu: There are fundamental differences between reported and actual numbers of deaths

Voiculescu: There are fundamental differences between reported and actual numbers of deaths. Recently-dismissed Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said on Friday that "there are fundamental differences" between reported and actual numbers of deaths in Romania's COVID hospitals, arguing that the Unifarm national drugs corporation is "one of the biggest robberies of the pandemic." He invited Prime Minister Florin Citu to take up these issues and to review the reporting of deaths in COVID hospitals. "We have a health minister, who I don't know how much time he has, but there are a few things we were working on and investigating. I will ask the interim minister, who also holds the position of prime minister, to review the methodology made under his party's leadership for the reporting of deaths in COVID-19 hospitals. I wouldn't want to throw numbers around because I couldn't research that, but our investigation shows that there are fundamental differences between the reported and actual numbers," Voiculescu told a news conference held the Parliament House. He also called on the prime minister to monitor the situation at Unifarm. "Moreover, since we still have an acting minister who knows the history of last year, I would have a request that is in the public interest: follow the situation at Unifarm. (...) That is one of the Romanian national corporations in danger of extinction; it is one of the biggest robberies of the pandemic. It would certainly be better if these two things were clarified as the acting minister is in office, especially since they are directly linked to the party that supported and supports the prime minister," said Voiculescu.