Tallest dinosaur in South-Eastern Europe on display at Romania’s Dino Parc

Tallest dinosaur in South-Eastern Europe on display at Romania’s Dino Parc. A life-size replica of an 11-meter tall Diplodocus, the “tallest dinosaur in South-Eastern Europe,” can now be seen at the Dino Parc in Rasnov, central Romania. “Diplodocus was a herbivorous dinosaur in the family of sauropods, the largest creatures that ever existed on Earth and lived, more (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]