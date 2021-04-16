Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3,264; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 36,000

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3,264; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 36,000. As many as 3,264 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 36,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Friday, 1,023,565 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 930,942 were declared cured. To date, 7,086,549 RT-PCR tests and 760,991 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 24,630 RT-PCR tests were performed (13,564 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 11,066 on request) and 11,838 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 619 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]