April 16, 2021

Gov't to turn AstraZeneca vaccination centres into Pfizer centres, increase immunisation capabilities
Apr 16, 2021

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Friday in Cluj-Napoca that Romania's COVID-19 vaccination capabilities will soon increase as some AstraZeneca vaccination centres will turn into Pfizer vaccination centres and more vaccination sites will open with companies. "I would like to let you know that we are starting to have precisely the doses we kept touting, the number of doses, now people must come up to sign up for vaccinations. There are some changes that will appear in the coming days (...). We will increase the daily flow from 72 to 96, which means increasing the vaccination rate. We will turn more AstraZeneca centres into Pfizer centres to allow more citizens to get their vaccinations, and we will allow companies, business operators, to operate vaccination centres, where will we provide the vaccine depending on the area," the prime minister said. He added that in the period immediately ahead, Romania's vaccination capability will reach 120,000 doses per day. "We have now reached a capability of 115,000 doses per day; we will reach 120,000 doses per day. We have the doses, we have taken care to get the vaccines, we have the vaccination sites, now, Romanians, if they want - and we have to get back to normal - have to come up and sign up for vaccinations. That is the only solution right now to get out of the pandemic. We want to enjoy the holidays this summer, we want to return to a normal life, we need to get vaccinated," added Citu. On Friday, Citu is paying an official visit to Cluj County, accompanied by Interior Minister Lucian Bode. Citu, Bode and Cluj-Napoca Mayor Emil Boc toured a vaccination site set up at the Ion Creanga Secondary School in Cluj-Napoca. Citu is also scheduled to meet officials of the local events industry and mayors from around Cluj County. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
