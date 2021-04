Chimcomplex Admits Four Investors for Capital Hike

Chimcomplex Admits Four Investors for Capital Hike. Chemical producer Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO), which owns the Oltchim and Borzesti platforms, has admitted for its share capital increase four investors who were able to provide issuance premiums of at least EUR1 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]