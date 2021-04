Evergent Investments Net Result At RON31.5M, Total Assets At RON2.25B In 1Q/2021

Evergent Investments Net Result At RON31.5M, Total Assets At RON2.25B In 1Q/2021. Investment fund Evergent Investments, formerly known as SIF Moldova, ended the first quarter of 2021 with a net result of RON31.5 million, compared with minus RON69 million in the same period in 2020, while the total value of assets managed reached RON2.25 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]