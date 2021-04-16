PM Citu: Budget revenues, higher than estimated, we expect deficit below 7 percent

PM Citu: Budget revenues, higher than estimated, we expect deficit below 7 percent. Prime Minister Florin Citu said that budget revenues are higher than estimated, which means that the government expects a budget deficit below 7 percent. "We have some very good news at this time as regards the economy. (...) The good part is that the budget revenues are higher than estimated, which means that we expect, this year, a smaller budget deficit than the one we estimated at the beginning of the year, namely below 7 percent, it is my target now, a deficit down 7 percent. Something that I am telling you will be highly appreciated by institutional investors, by international institutions and will increase confidence in this government," Florin Citu told on Friday a press conference at the northwestern Cluj-Napoca City Hall.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]