Waste container imported from Norway by company in Braila County, found by authorities in seaport

A waste container, arrived by ship in southeastern Constanta Port from Norway, was found by the authorities, and it will be returned to the sender, the Coast Guard informed on Friday. The waste container had been brought to our country for a company in (southeastern ) Braila County. "On April 15, following some informative activities carried out by the border police officers in cooperation with employees with the Constanta Environmental Guard, the Constanta South Border Customs Office and the Constanta County Commissioner for Consumer Protection, they discovered an incoming container from Norway, loaded with waste, for a company in southeastern Braila county that carried out import activities in Romania," informs a press release sent by the Coast Guard. The data in the cargo documents did not match the reality. "Following verifications, it was established that the data declared and included in the documents presented to the customs authority do not match, the goods being made up of a mixture of waste of approximately 14,000 kilograms, which cannot be released for free circulation in Romania. In this regard, the measure banning import on the Romanian territory was taken by the commissioners of the Constanta Environmental Guard," the release shows. According to the cited source, the border police officers are conducting checks in this case, under the coordination of a prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Constanta Court, in terms of committing crimes of false documents and non-compliance with the waste regime, and the goods are to be returned to the sender.