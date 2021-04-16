GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3.264 in the last 24 hours, following over 36.000 tests nationwide



As many as 3,264 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 36,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients (...)