|
|
|
CFR Marfa Set to Lay Off 1,400 People in 2021
Apr 16, 2021
CFR Marfa Set to Lay Off 1,400 People in 2021.
Romania's state-owned railway fright company CFR Marfa plans to cut staff numbers by 1,400 this year from over 5,300 at the end of 2019.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
FinMin Nazare: Germany to support Romania's bid for OECD membership
Germany's Finance Minister expressed his support for Romania being invited to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Romanian Finance Minister Alexadru Nazare wrote on Facebook on Friday.
"On Thursday evening I had my second discussion this year with German (...)
Bucharest Court of Appeal grants protester's request, orders reopening of August 10 rally case
The Bucharest Court of Appeal ordered today the reopening of the investigation against the former Gendarmerie heads in the August 10 rally case, after granting the complaint filed by a protester.
Plaintiff Ioan Craciuneanu was tear-gassed and threatened by the gendarmes at the August 10, 2018 (...)
Another 79,634 people, vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours
The National Committee for immunizing against COVID (CNCAV) informs on Friday that in the last 24 hours there were 79,634 vaccine doses administered, among which 60,667 - Pfizer, 10,164 - AstraZeneca and 8,803 - Moderna, according to the data supplied by the National Institute of Public Health, (...)
Italy leads Romania 1-0 in Billie Jean King Cup, after victory of Elisabetta Cocciaretto
The Italian women's tennis team leads the Romanian team, 1-0, after Elisabetta Cocciaretto defeated Irina Maria Bara, 6-1, 6-4, on Friday, in the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs, in the Polyvalent Hall in western Cluj-Napoca.
Cocciaretto (20 years old, WTA's 111st) prevailed in one hour and 29 (...)
Gendarmerie's Major Adrian Dinca, elected chairman of Security and Safety Committee of Council of Europe Convention
Major Adrian Dinca, with the Romanian Gendarmerie, was elected chairman of the Council of Europe Convention on an Integrated Safety, Security and Service Approach at Football Matches and Other Sports Events (T-S4 Committee), for a period of two years, the Gendarmerie informs, in a press release (...)
USR PLUS Co-chairman Barna on Covid deaths underreporting allegations: I sent the Premier an informative note
Deputy Prime Minister and Co-chairman of the USR PLUS alliance Dan Barna, responsible for coordinating the Health Ministry's activity, said today in reply to a call out from Prime Minister Florin Citu, that the Ministry team informed him on Thursday that they were looking into possible (...)
PM Citu: Gov't to turn AstraZeneca vaccination centres into Pfizer centres
Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Friday in Cluj-Napoca that Romania’s COVID-19 vaccination capabilities will soon increase as some AstraZeneca vaccination centres will turn into Pfizer vaccination centres and more vaccination sites will open with companies. “I would like to let you know (...)
|