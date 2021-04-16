 
Romaniapress.com

April 16, 2021

USR PLUS Co-chairman Barna on Covid deaths underreporting allegations: I sent the Premier an informative note
Apr 16, 2021

USR PLUS Co-chairman Barna on Covid deaths underreporting allegations: I sent the Premier an informative note.

Deputy Prime Minister and Co-chairman of the USR PLUS alliance Dan Barna, responsible for coordinating the Health Ministry's activity, said today in reply to a call out from Prime Minister Florin Citu, that the Ministry team informed him on Thursday that they were looking into possible discrepancies in the manner COVID deaths are being reported in the two databases used by the authorities, and that he sent an informative note on the subject to the Prime Minister's Office. "Following the public request by Prime Minister Florin Citu, I make the following clarifications: I was informed yesterday, April 15, by the Health Ministry's team that they are verifying the potential discrepancies in the way COVID-19 deaths are being reported in the two databases used by the authorities. I immediately asked the Secretary of State to produce an informative note to Prime Minister Florin Citu, with the status of the situation, for him to decide on the measures he will consider necessary in his capacity as interim Health Minister. The note was sent according to the registration number to the Prime Minister's Office yesterday, April 15, at 11:05 hrs," Barna wrote on Friday on his Facebook page. He added that later in the day, during the government meeting, he informed the Prime Minister that a verification is underway at the Health Ministry regarding the COVID-19 deaths registration methodology and that he had requested and received a note on this subject. "The Prime Minister, in his capacity as interim Health Minister, informed me that he will analyze this information," Barna wrote. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

FinMin Nazare: Germany to support Romania's bid for OECD membership Germany's Finance Minister expressed his support for Romania being invited to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Romanian Finance Minister Alexadru Nazare wrote on Facebook on Friday. "On Thursday evening I had my second discussion this year with German (...)

Bucharest Court of Appeal grants protester's request, orders reopening of August 10 rally case The Bucharest Court of Appeal ordered today the reopening of the investigation against the former Gendarmerie heads in the August 10 rally case, after granting the complaint filed by a protester. Plaintiff Ioan Craciuneanu was tear-gassed and threatened by the gendarmes at the August 10, 2018 (...)

Another 79,634 people, vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours The National Committee for immunizing against COVID (CNCAV) informs on Friday that in the last 24 hours there were 79,634 vaccine doses administered, among which 60,667 - Pfizer, 10,164 - AstraZeneca and 8,803 - Moderna, according to the data supplied by the National Institute of Public Health, (...)

Italy leads Romania 1-0 in Billie Jean King Cup, after victory of Elisabetta Cocciaretto The Italian women's tennis team leads the Romanian team, 1-0, after Elisabetta Cocciaretto defeated Irina Maria Bara, 6-1, 6-4, on Friday, in the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs, in the Polyvalent Hall in western Cluj-Napoca. Cocciaretto (20 years old, WTA's 111st) prevailed in one hour and 29 (...)

Gendarmerie's Major Adrian Dinca, elected chairman of Security and Safety Committee of Council of Europe Convention Major Adrian Dinca, with the Romanian Gendarmerie, was elected chairman of the Council of Europe Convention on an Integrated Safety, Security and Service Approach at Football Matches and Other Sports Events (T-S4 Committee), for a period of two years, the Gendarmerie informs, in a press release (...)

PM Citu: Gov't to turn AstraZeneca vaccination centres into Pfizer centres Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Friday in Cluj-Napoca that Romania’s COVID-19 vaccination capabilities will soon increase as some AstraZeneca vaccination centres will turn into Pfizer vaccination centres and more vaccination sites will open with companies. “I would like to let you know (...)

CFR Marfa Set to Lay Off 1,400 People in 2021 Romania's state-owned railway fright company CFR Marfa plans to cut staff numbers by 1,400 this year from over 5,300 at the end of 2019.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |