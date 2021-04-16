Bucharest Court of Appeal grants protester's request, orders reopening of August 10 rally case

Bucharest Court of Appeal grants protester's request, orders reopening of August 10 rally case. The Bucharest Court of Appeal ordered today the reopening of the investigation against the former Gendarmerie heads in the August 10 rally case, after granting the complaint filed by a protester. Plaintiff Ioan Craciuneanu was tear-gassed and threatened by the gendarmes at the August 10, 2018 anti-government rally in Victoriei Square, and sustained leg injuries after a grenade exploded next to him. The Court of Appeal upheld Craciuneanu's complaint against the ordinance of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism by which the case was closed on June 26, 2020. This final decision will result in prosecutors reopening the criminal investigation against former Gendarmerie heads Sebastian Cucos, Catalin Sindile and Laurentiu Cazan. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]