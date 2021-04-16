FinMin Nazare: Germany to support Romania's bid for OECD membership

FinMin Nazare: Germany to support Romania's bid for OECD membership. Germany's Finance Minister expressed his support for Romania being invited to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Romanian Finance Minister Alexadru Nazare wrote on Facebook on Friday. "On Thursday evening I had my second discussion this year with German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz about the implementation stage of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, as well as about the outlooks of the European economies this year, which are still overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, I reiterated the request for support for Romania's bid to join the OECD," the Romanian Minister specified. Nazare considers that Romania has made significant progress and is in an advanced stage as regards the accession process, which should come as a clear recognition of its efforts so far. "I hope this happens as soon as possible. I was glad to see that the German Finance Minister has a positive stance on Romania's latest efforts, and that he expressed his support for our country's obtaining the invitation to join the OECD," Nazare wrote. Olaf Scholz also mentioned that the member states must ratify as soon as possible the decisions regarding their own resource system for speeding up the operationalization of the EU Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, the Romanian FinMin also notes. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]