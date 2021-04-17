S&P has improved Romania's economic outlook from "negative" to "stable"
Apr 17, 2021
By Edwig Ban The rating agency Standard & Poor's reconfirmed on Friday at "BBB minus / A-3" Romania's rating for long-term and short-term debt in foreign currency and local currency and improved the outlook from "negative" to "stable". This is the first positive change in the perspective of (...)
