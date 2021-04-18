Coronavirus latest/Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 2,265 on 19,400-plus tests run in past 24 hours

Coronavirus latest/Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 2,265 on 19,400-plus tests run in past 24 hours. Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 2,265 in the last 24 hours following more than 19,400 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Sunday. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of today there were 1,029,304 cases of novel coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania, of which 940,792 were declared cured. According to the GCS, 7,124,135 RT-PCR tests and 778,493 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide, with 13,677 RT-PCR tests run in the last 24 hours (6,286 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,319 on request); as many as 5,742 rapid antigen tests were also administered in the past 24 hours. A total of 346 people were also retested and reconfirmed positive with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]