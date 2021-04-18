 
Romaniapress.com

April 18, 2021

Coronavirus latest/Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 2,265 on 19,400-plus tests run in past 24 hours
Apr 18, 2021

Coronavirus latest/Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 2,265 on 19,400-plus tests run in past 24 hours.

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 2,265 in the last 24 hours following more than 19,400 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Sunday. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of today there were 1,029,304 cases of novel coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania, of which 940,792 were declared cured. According to the GCS, 7,124,135 RT-PCR tests and 778,493 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide, with 13,677 RT-PCR tests run in the last 24 hours (6,286 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,319 on request); as many as 5,742 rapid antigen tests were also administered in the past 24 hours. A total of 346 people were also retested and reconfirmed positive with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Citu: 40 or 50 beds to go until 1,600-bed ICU capacity Prime Minister Florin Citu announced that another 12 intensive care beds have been opened up and that there are 20 free ICU beds available nationwide. "Another 12 ICU beds have been opened up since Thursday, there are 20 free beds available nationwide. However, the ICU remains stretched, (...)

Liberal head Orban: No PM replacement just because party unhappy with sacking of poorly performing minister Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban voiced on Saturday his appreciation and support for Prime Minister Florin Citu, pointing out that the latter's decision to sack Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu was "indispensable and appropriate, laying the groundwork for an (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 2.265 after 19.400-plus tests run in past 24 hours Romania’s SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 2,265 in the last 24 hours following more than 19,400 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Sunday. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of Sunday there were (...)

PM Citu: PNL-led governing coalition has undoubtely gained the confidence of international institutions, foreign investors Prime Minister Florin Citu hailed on Saturday Romania's outlook upgrade by Standard & Poor's from negative to stable, pointing out that the government has "clearly and undoubtedly" gained the confidence of international institutions and foreign investors. "Rating agency (...)

S&P has improved Romania's economic outlook from "negative" to "stable" By Edwig Ban The rating agency Standard & Poor's reconfirmed on Friday at "BBB minus / A-3" Romania's rating for long-term and short-term debt in foreign currency and local currency and improved the outlook from "negative" to "stable". This is the first positive change in the perspective (...)

FinMin Nazare: Germany to support Romania's bid for OECD membership Germany's Finance Minister expressed his support for Romania being invited to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Romanian Finance Minister Alexadru Nazare wrote on Facebook on Friday. "On Thursday evening I had my second discussion this year with German (...)

Bucharest Court of Appeal grants protester's request, orders reopening of August 10 rally case The Bucharest Court of Appeal ordered today the reopening of the investigation against the former Gendarmerie heads in the August 10 rally case, after granting the complaint filed by a protester. Plaintiff Ioan Craciuneanu was tear-gassed and threatened by the gendarmes at the August 10, 2018 (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |