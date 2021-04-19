Burger King Franchise Holder AmRest Opened Three Restaurants in Romania in 2020
Fast-food restaurant chain Burger King grew to six restaurants in Romania at the end of last year after having opened three in 2020, a report of Poland’s AmRest group, which holds the franchise of the US brand in Romania and on several markets in the region such as Poland, Czech Republic, (...)
