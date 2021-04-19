 
Romaniapress.com

April 19, 2021

Media reports of document sent to PM about working group with Health ministry, false
Apr 19, 2021

Media reports of document sent to PM about working group with Health ministry, false.

Media reports of the existence of a document sent to the attention of Prime Minister Florin Citu on the establishment of a working group within the Ministry of Health concerning the verification of daily reports on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic are "false" and "unsubstantiated", the Government communicated in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday. According to the cited source, no document referring to the establishment or the activity of such a working group has been registered with the Prime Minister's Office, the General Registry and the General Secretariat of the Government. "The so-called documents released in the public space have nothing to do with the Government or the working apparatus of the Prime Minister or the Government. Specifically, the registration number received by a document taken from the Prime Minister's Office, the General Registry or the General Secretariat of the Government consists of four digits, preceded by a specific number of the cabinet where it is registered: 5/xxxx in the case of the Prime Minister's Office, 17/xxxx in the case of the General Registry and 20/xxxx in the case of the General Secretariat of the Government," specifies the release. The executive mentioned that a person who takes over an official document signs, with the name indicated in clear script, so that the person can be identified. "If the document is sent in a sealed envelope, the envelope is opened and the registration number is mentioned on the official document," the statement said. "We make these technical clarifications to prove that what was released in the public space is not an official document registered at the Prime Minister's office or the General Secretariat of the Government. Correspondence presented in the public space does not bear the correct signs of official documents registered with the Prime Minister's Office, the General Registry or the General Secretariat of the Government. To claim that the respective correspondence represents officially registered documents, denotes the lack of knowledge of the rigor of the institutional correspondence and of the administrative procedures," highlights the release. At the level of the Government working apparatus, verifications will continue and, if proven that the assignment of the official nature of the document is "false", the competent bodies will "certainly" take notice.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Eckerle Automotive Net Profit Grows 3.5-Fold YoY To Over RON10M In 2020 Automotive component supplier Eckerle Automotive, the local subsidiary of Germany’s Eckerle group, ended 2020 with a net profit of nearly RON10.2 million (EUR2.1 million), 3.5-fold higher than the net profit of over RON2.9 million (EUR621,000) in 2019, per finance ministry (...)

One United Properties Gets Shareholder Approval For Planned IPO One United Properties, one of the most active real estate developers of residential, office and mixed-use projects in Bucharest, said it plans to list its shares on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and its intention has been approved within the Extraordinary General Meeting of (...)

Romanian developer One United to list its shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange One United Properties, one of the leading developers of residential, mixed-use and office real estate in Bucharest, will list its shares on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company's shareholders approved the listing in the Extraordinary General Meeting of (...)

At FAC meeting, ForMin Aurescu underscores need for strategic vision on Eastern Partnership Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Monday attended a videoconference of the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), underscoring the need for a strategic vision on the Eastern Partnership (EaP) and an ambitious post-2020 agenda. According to a press statement released by (...)

Another 75,267 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours The National Committee on immunizing against COVID (CNCAV) informs on Monday that in the last 24 hours there were 75,267 vaccine doses administered, among which 57,020 - Pfizer, 10,398 - AstraZeneca and 7,849 - Moderna, according to the data supplied by the National Institute of Public Health, (...)

Employers can organise a vaccination campaign at their own headquarters Employers can organise a vaccination campaign at their own headquarters, in partnership with the official vaccination centres of the county Public Health Directorates, the head of the National Council of Small and Medium Private Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR), Florin Jianu, told a press (...)

Mazars report on human intelligence augmented by AI: replacement concerns, the future of work, and digital-savvy employees By 2024, 50% of AI investments will be quantified and linked to specific key performance indicators to measure return on investment AI is only the sixth priority for the HR community in a period when the market is changing its operating model 80% of Gen-Z aspire to work with cutting-edge... (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |