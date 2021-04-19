Ministry of Health: No “legally established” work group to verify reports regarding evolution of COVID-19 pandemic

Ministry of Health: No “legally established” work group to verify reports regarding evolution of COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Health specified that at its level “there is no legally established work group” regarding checking daily reports for the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that one will be established on Monday, in accordance with the current legislation, and Prime Minister Florin Citu ruled (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]